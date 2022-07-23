The African Democratic Congress, ADC, candidate in Edo State governorship election, Mabel Oboh, has returned to the party, dumping Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which she joined after the 2020 election.

The philanthropist and veteran journalist made the announcement in a statement on Friday, entitled, “I have returned home”.

Oboh also revealed that she would be heading the Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) office of ADC.

Read Also: Mabel Oboh, Tonto Dike and the ADC example

According to the Nollywood icon, “All I have always wanted to do is get a platform to satisfy my hunger and passion, both of which are built around service to the underprivileged and vulnerable, reach fellow everyday women and the youth with solutions to their challenges and give them voice.”

The statement read: “I have returned home. It took some time, but I have returned to African Democratic Congress (ADC), where I have called my political home for several years.

“On July 22, I formally left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It took some time to reminisce on the basic principles of ADC, which align with my ideals of what politics should be.

“All I have always wanted to do is get a platform to satisfy my hunger and passion, both of which are built around service to the underprivileged and vulnerable, reach fellow everyday women and the youth with solutions to their challenges and give them a voice.

“As a grassroots political party, ADC has the philosophy and policies that align with these aspirations.

“However, after the 2020 Edo State governorship election in which I was privileged to fly the party’s flag, I sought to explore another platform to pursue my passion for service.

“But in the short period I have been away, it became obvious that the ADC is home to me and my passion.

“Without institutions and individuals that believe in the people and are ready to serve, democracy becomes a term, concept or study in academic settings.

“I have returned home to ADC, the party that has always given room to different ideas and a chance for everyone to cross-fertilize goals.

“This is the kind of intercourse that produces leaders and pushers of people-oriented practical service.”

On her office at ADC, Oboh said: “At ADC, I will be handling the office of Diversity and Inclusion (D&I).

“In politics and nation-building, diversity and inclusion are ‘keynotes’ especially, in a nation like ours that is naturally diversified.

“The objectives of this office include, but are not limited to, building relationships among the various strata that make up the party; driving the party’s philosophy and ideals across the nation with a focus on the important needs of the people, that usually affect the ignored Nigerians.

“Furthermore, engaging frequently with the electorate and building a sustained interface between members across the country with the goal of an all-inclusive nation will also be the objective of my new office at ADC.”

She expressed gratitude to journalists that have followed her political journey, urging them to see her new project at ADC as theirs.

Vanguard News