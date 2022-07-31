Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) recently flagged off its pilot Dive Medic Technician (MDT) Training scheme as part of efforts to meet the 2027 deadline for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry local content input policy.

The Institute in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), kicked off the model scheme which started with six professional divers selected from different oil and gas industries in Nigeria.

Declaring the event open, the PTI Principal and Chief Executive, Dr Henry Adimula noted that the DMT training which is International Marine Contractors Association (lMCA) approved, is one of the major steps taken to ensure increase in the local content initiative, adding that the pilot project would last for 10 days.

According to Adimula, “PTI has contributed its quota to Nigeria for 50 years and our goal is to make PTI an international centre for training hub, not just for Nigeria but also for Africa. What we are unveiling today is the product of a robust partnership with JFD, our foreign technical partner based in United kingdom, we are officially flagging off the training in PTI which was hitherto done only in abroad.”

Speaking further, the PTI Boss noted that, “One of the major focus of President Muhammadu Buhari administration is capacity building in local content, and what we are doing here today is to make practical the dream of Mr. President in line with the Local content Act. This domiciled training session for Dive Medic Technicians taking place in PTI is a major breakthrough considering the specialize nature of the skills and the job specification”.

He added that this first batch of Dive Medic Technicians were sponsored by NCDM and SNEPCo.

On his part, the Deputy Manager of NCDMB, Mr Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed, expressed confidence in the partnership as it supports the key mandate to NCDMB.

Also speaking, the SNEPCO representative, Mr Obi Onochie, commended the PTI management for making the Institute a veritable platform for this kind of specialized training.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Director of PTI Offshore Technology and Energy Centre (OTEC), Engr. (Dr.) Michael Adegbite, praised the NCDMB management and SNEPCo team, and other industrial players for making the training a reality.

Dr. Adegbite recalled that in 1988 Shell sponsored four PTI Diving personnel to France for training, a collaboration which he said produced very good and successful result for the Institute and the nation at large.

While advising the trainees to take the program seriously and take the knowledge they will acquire to deeper depths, he said, “I am glad that today we are in Shell Block here in PTI inaugurating the training of Dive Medic Technicians DMT who will respond at the first instance when help is needed”.

Also, Managing Director PTI Consultancy Services Limited, the Dr. (Mrs.) Oriri Omorodion, while presenting the trainees before the Academic board said, “The concept is all about training our youths in specialized skills to fix various aspects of our economy, particularly the oil and gas industry.

“Though right now, PTI is organising this local training in partnership with a foreign body, our ultimate goal is that very soon the entire process will be conducted here in Nigeria and the certification will be internationally recognised and PTI will not rest until we realise this dream and many more”, she added.

The commercial offshore diving involves the work of maintenance of oil platforms and the building of underwater and other marine structures in the oil and gas industry.

