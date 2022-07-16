It is Osun State governorship election. Although 15 candidates were cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, focus is on incumbent Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC; Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Lasun Yusuf of the Labour Party, LP, and Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord Party, AP.

According to INEC, there are 1,955,657 registered voters. To cover the 30 local governments, INEC had 332 registration areas; 5,305 Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BVAC; 3,763 polling units; 332 ward collation centres; 30 LG collation centres and a State Collation Centre where the final declaration of results will be made.

Also, 87 observer groups (79 domestic and eight international) are deploying 7,790 accredited field observers for the election. Then, 94 media organisations (92 national and two international) are deploying about 624 journalists.

