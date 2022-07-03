By Elizabeth Osayande

In view of providing good water system and to save the environment while meeting the needs of the community, the Ikeja Dynamic Lions club, district 404B2 Nigeria, commissioned portable borehole facilities for the Agidingbi community.

The portable borehole water and donation of 5000 litre capacity storage tank was commissioned in Agidingbi Grammar School, Agidingbi Town Hall, Agidingbi, Lagos.

Speaking at the commissioning, the President Ikeja Dynamic Lion club for 2021/2022 Lions service year, Lion Oworemi Olamide, said that Lion club encouraged other NGOs to join hands with government.

“We at Lions club international encourages all the other NGOs to join hands with the government in making the community a better place for the people to live.

“This is the community where our club is domiciled, we checked the need assessment of the community and we found out that they lacked water. We have been able to do two boreholes and one is for the school. And this is one of the major projects of the service year.” He said.

Also Speaking at the programme, a deputy director, Lagos State Government, Sholarin Mojisola Yetunde said that the government cannot do everything alone.

” The government cannot do everything alone, so we insist on encouraging NGOs around to partner with the government in providing facilities for the children.

“This is based on the fact that, if the students are in the conducive learning environment it will enhance teaching and learning.

“We know water is life, nobody can do without water, this donation will go a long way as everybody will benefit from it.

“It is an encouraging facility that Lions have provided today.” She said.