LERA news magazine debuts in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

In a bid to foster growth and cordial relationship for residents in Lekki, Lekki Peninsula Phase One Residents Association (LERA) has launched a magazine tagged Lekki Phase one News in Lagos.

The maiden edition of all coloured-glossy, Lekki Phase one News was unveiled to the audience and members of the residence at a cocktail held at the Pavilion, Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of LERA, Yomi Idowu said that LERA news is to reach out to more residents by letting them know what LERA is doing to make life comfortable for all residents thereby growing the LERA family.

Idowu noted that the first edition is not perfect, but it is a beginning that can be improved by the next LERA Exco. The website is for complete information on LERA and our activities.

While thanking the residents for their support to the EXCO in the last 16 months, said we need to be involved in our community otherwise we will allow scavengers to take over which will be to our regret.

In her words, the Secretary, LERA, Funmi Adeogun said that the launching of the maiden magazine is a milestone for the community as it provides a veritable platform for residents to have verified information about what I happening in their community.

“Lekki Phase one News is here to serve residents and beyond. We understand your demanding requirements and are ready to satisfy them, in print and online at lera.com.ng”, she said