 'Legend, machine', Jurgen Klopp hails Mo Salah after Liverpool forward signs three-year deal at Anfield

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has described Mohamed Salah’s contract extension as the best decision for both the club and the player after the announcement of a new deal for the forward, hailing him a legend and machine.

With only a year left on his current deal speculation had begun to mount on the Egyptian star’s future, but an agreement has been found and he has now put pen to paper over a new three-year deal at Anfield.

Salah was voted the PFA Player’s Player and Football Writer’s Association Player of the year last season, with 31 goals and an FA Cup and Carabao Cup double for the Reds, but Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com that his best was yet to come.

Klopp said: “This is a special treat for our supporters to enjoy their weekend even more. I’m sure there will be some celebrations for this news tonight.

“Really pleased – really, really pleased. It’s the best decision for us and best decision for him. He belongs with us I think. This is his club now.

“I have no doubt Mo’s best years are still to come. And that’s saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend.”

There had been indications that he would run his contract down and move for free next summer but all such chatter is now at an end following the announcement made on Friday.

The player’s new deal takes his wages up to around £350,000-per-week as he becomes the highest paid player in the Premier League side’s illustrious history.

It has always been Salah’s preferred wish to stay on Merseyside, where he has become an icon since joining from AS Roma in 2017.

After reaching the Champions League final in his first season with the club — and infamously leaving the field early after an injury inflicted by Sergio Ramos — Salah went one better the following season.

“Of course it has taken a little time but that’s absolutely OK and the best things are always worth waiting for anyway.

“Mo is one of the best players in the world; it’s only normal there are things to sort when you are at his level. So big credit to Julian Ward and Mike Gordon for guiding us to this destination.

“Fitness-wise, he’s a machine – in the most incredible shape. He works hard on it and he gets his rewards.

“His ability and his skill level gets higher each season, and his decision-making has gone to another level also.

“He is adored by his teammates. As coaches we know we work with someone special. And the supporters have crowned him a king. So, very cool.

“It is just great news. It makes me smile thinking about it. He stays with us for longer and it means we can achieve more together.”

In five full seasons at Liverpool, Salah has so far scored 156 goals in 254 appearances, winning the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

