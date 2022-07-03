By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

BARELY two months after the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, joined his ancestors, one of his oldest queens, Olori Kafayat, is reported to have passed on.



Sunday Vanguard reliably gathered that she died late Friday night in the United States, US, after her daily routine physical exercise.



She was the mother of Prince Adebayo Adeyemi, the Chairman, Oyo State Local Government Pensions Board.



As of press time, burial arrangement was yet to be announced by the family but informed palace source said as a devout Muslim, her remains will be interred within 24 hours of the announcement of her death.



It was further gathered that her death might not be unconnected with the death of her late husband, Oba Adeyemi.



Recall that Oba Adeyemi died after a brief illness at Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state and had since been buried in accordance with the tradition.



The Director of Media and Publicity at the Alaafin Palace, Mr. Bode Durojaye, however, confirmed it to our correspondent, yesterday, morning.



“She died in the United States of America. I will give you the details later”, he added.