By Etop Ekanem

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board’s (LASUBEB) EKOEXCEL shone brightly at the 18th Annual Titans of Tech Awards held weekend in Lagos.

The intervention launched in 2019 by Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu to transform Lagos public primary schools through technology deployment, was honoured with the Most Innovative Digital Learning Platform of the Year Award at the major industry event.

Former Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Dr Ernest Ndukwe, chaired this year’s The Titans of Tech Awards, which celebrates trailblazing innovators, individuals, organisations, governments and individuals who use ICT to improve lives in society. It also recognises excellence and steadfast commitment to deploying ICT for positive interventions in Nigeria.

In awarding the Most Innovative Digital Learning Platform of the Year Prize to EKOEXCEL, the organisers described it as the foremost Nigerian digital platform digitising education for national development and preparing pupils for the 21st century.

Commenting on the award he personally received, LASUBEB’s Executive Chairman, Wahab Alawiye-King expressed delight at the honour, saying the recognition was humbling and attested to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s foresight and commitment to improving primary education through technology.

“I am humbled and honoured to receive this award on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. This shows that his investment in public education is yielding positive results,” Alawiye-King said before dedicating it to all EKOEXCEL stakeholders.

“We are dedicating this award to all the pupils, the teachers, and head teachers for their support. I equally want to appreciate and commend our technical partner, NewGlobe, for your wonderful support. We appreciate it,” he said.

Speaking earlier while welcoming guests, the Convener of the Titans of Tech Awards, Don Pedro Aganbi, said it is a platform dedicated to recognising the achievements, successes, and triumphs of key stakeholders across the entire digital technology spectrum.

He explained that the awards are a great way to encourage good behaviour, teach competitive spirit and spur the industry to greater heights.

Since its launch, EKOEXCEL has continued to record tangible gains among teachers and pupils, leading to improved learning outcomes for pupils and more professional teachers.

Over 14,000 teachers from 1,011 public primary schools have been captured under the scheme. It has also enhanced the teacher-pupil interaction experience through technology (eLearning) in Lagos State primary schools.

EKOEXCEL has also significantly increased pupils’ learning outcomes and drastically reduced the number of out-of-school children in the state by enrolling them in schools through the ‘Leave No Child Behind’ policy.

Evidence of the programmes’ efficacy was highlighted at the recent National Common Entrance Exams where three EKOEXCEL pupils performed excellently.

The three pupils of Lagos public primary schools were just five points behind the overall best student who scored 201 out of 210.

However, the trio were not the only successful Lagos pupils; others also had good scores, showing the significant movement of EKOEXCEL pupils towards proficiency by more than 20%. 53 EKOEXCEL pupils tracked and ascertained to have registered for the NCEE, 32 had excellent grades.

The results tracking showed that the 32 pupils from 22 schools surpassed the aspirational and proficient targets by 11.6% and 9.6%, respectively. Also, the threshold targets for Partially and Below proficiency were exceeded by 8% and 9.3% margins, respectively.

Preceding the awards ceremony was The Pan African Digital Initiative Summit and Expo (P.A.D.I.S.E) 2022 featuringsome top names in Nigeria’s technology and security space.

Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy of Nigeria delivered the keynote address at the summit and thereafter the EXPO was declared open with EKOEXCEL as one of many exhibitors showcasing their products and services.

Manning the EKOEXCEL stand were Lagos State public primary school teachers who attended to visitors’ inquiries about the programme throughout the exhibition.

Pic caption: From left: LASUBEB Board members, Hakeem Shittu and Mrs TaiyeOguntona; LASUBEB Board Secretary , Mr. Hakim Lamidi; Chairman LASUBEB, Alawiye King; LASUBEB board member, Sherifat Adedoyin and EKOEXCEL Support MD, Enoh Ugbonna during the 8th Titans of Tech Awards, where LASUBEB’s EKOEXCEL won the Most Innovative Digital Learning Platform of the Year Award, in Lagos, weekend.