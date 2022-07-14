…as BSN shops for support

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Lagos State Government has pledged to support Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN over its proposed N2.2 billion Bible House project.

Also, the BSN is shopping for support to build permanent head office having operated from a small and un-conducive rented office in the last four years.

Speaking at the 15th Annual Luncheon and Awards organized by the Special Members Forum, SMF of the BSN with the theme: “Divine Mason: Vessels in the Order of Solomon” Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described mason as builder even as he said that extraordinary efforts are required to be a divine mason.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Special Assistant to the governor on Chieftaincy Matters said: “It is because of the governors believe in the omnipotence of God that everything he hath done or contemplated since coming into office had always been done with the fear of God in his heart.

“At every function of the church or mosque, the governor had always intervened wherever the assistance of his administration was required. I am sure, if he had been one and whole to all the religious organizations, I am sure he can never treat any issue of the bible society of Nigeria with levity and I hope the secretariat of the BSN would make appropriate representation to the government of Lagos State and I can assure you that, that request would be speedily addressed,” he said.

In his goodwill message, General Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer of BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, said that the SMF was born by a group of selfless volunteers in recognition of the enormous financial constraints that beset the work of Bible translation, distribution and programmes and to help raise funds to support in the making of the word of God available to people.

Sanusi said: “For four years now, we have been operating from a rented office at Onipanu. The place is small and unconducive for optimum productivity. I wish to inform you that the work of making the bible available is seriously threatened with our lack of conducive office environment. We appeal to you partners with God to make this possible.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, Chairman SMF, BSN, Rev. Daniel Olumefun, pointed out that the Bible House which BSN is proposing to build is estimated to cost N2.2 billion, but only N130 million has been raised in the last three years.

Olumefun said: “We are a group of people from different walks of live who have taken it upon ourselves to assist the BN to raise funds in support of her work of making the Bible available.

“Today, BSN is operating from a rented and unconducive office apartment. This we learnt has been impacting adversely on the productivity of staff and in the long run hampering the Bible work. This year’s luncheon is therefore dedicated to raise fund in support of a Bible House for the Bible work,” he said.