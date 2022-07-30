By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, on Saturday, rescued a male victim who was hit by a vehicle at Moshalasi, along Ipaja Road.

The accident victim was sighted by the officials who were returning to their base before Noon.

He was said to be lying in the pool of his own blood, inward Ipaja, after the vehicle that hit him escaped the scene.

The circumstances leading to the incident could not be ascertained but the victim was attended to by Lagos Ambulance Services before transferring him to a hospital for further medical attention.

While giving an update on how the victim was rescued, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said, ” While heading back to base, the Agency’s response team sighted an adult male who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

“He was discovered laying in his pool of blood.

“The response plan was activated and the LASAMBUS unit was dispatched from the control room.

“The victim is being attended to by LASAMBUS who will transfer him to a hospital for follow up care.” He added.

