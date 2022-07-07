.

By Juliet Umeh

The National Association of Nigerian Students, Joint Campus Council, Lagos State chapter has appointed the CEO of Eboa Jewelleries, Aisha Ochuwa as its Matron.

Ochuwa is also billed to be a keynote speaker at the Lagos Student Security Summit which holds in the University of Lagos today.

Ochuwa was unanimously selected by the over four million students in NANS Lagos axis, commending her for providing mentorship to many students.

NANS also said, considering her immense contribution to students‘growth, no one was more suitable than her to deliver the keynote .

The theme of the summit is: ‘Impact of good mentorship on Nigerian Youths/Students Sensitivity to Crime,’ and Ochuwa will be enlightening the students on the impact of good mentorship.