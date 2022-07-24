By Demola Akinyemi

Yet to be identified Gunmen have murdered a Lagos based businessman, Biola Osundiya who came to Ilorin to visit his family.

Biola in his 40s, was reportedly trailed to a Bar joint around Kwara State Center for Art and Culture, Sawmail area, Ilorin around 6PM on Wednesday by his assailants on a motorcycle, shot him severally at a close range and sped off.

Vanguard reliably gathered from an eye witness account that the deceased was in the company of a girl, said to be his “Mistress” who was having conversation with some people on the phone regarding their location when the assailants arrived.

“He was shot by two men who traced him to the spot on motorbike and left in the pool of his blood thereafter. He was initially based in Ilorin, Kwara State where his two wives and children still resides but recently relocated to Lagos to start cement business”, the source added.

His younger brother, Segun, who confirmed the incident, said the development has left his family and friends devastated and call on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators to face justice.

Contacted on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, also confirmed the incident adding that the police are still on the trail of the killers.

“We can’t say for now whether the killing was cultist or business related, but an AK 47 ammunition was recovered from the scene and we are working to establish those behind it. But no arrest has been made for now”, Okasanmi added.