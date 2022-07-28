Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has declared Friday (July 29) work-free for civil servants in the state to enable them register to vote in the next general election.

The holiday comes as the INEC closes the continuous voter registration exercise on July 31, next week Monday.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, Thursday morning.

According to the statement, “His Excellency urges the people of Kwara State, especially the civil servants, to take full advantage of the holiday to perform their civic duty of registering to vote.”