By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, Monday appealed to the AriseTv Presenter, Dr Ruben Abati to tell the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to take the forthcoming 2023 elections easy, noting that he should take good care of his health.

Kwakwanso who was reacting a question on Tinubu’s choice of Shettima opined: “Bola Tinubu was my colleague in 1992. I was Deputy Speaker House of Reps and he was a Senator.

“We had many political battles with him in 1999 when we are together. I was the governor of Kano and he was governor of Lagos. We also worked together to form APC.

“Shettima was also my colleague as governor during my second term. He is a gentle man he is a good man. I wish him well.

“But if you see my friend, Bola, tell him to take it easy, take good care of his health and make sure that… because I love him so much, he is my friend.

“This campaign is very rigorous, it requires a lot of effort and so on and so forth. I hope he will take it easy so that we can continue the struggle to ensure one solid and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

“I’m so happy with that combination; my only worry is the platform (the APC). This platform…I don’t know.

“Bola Tinubu is a strategist. He is a god man I had reasons to sit with him an uncountable number of times from 1992 till date.

“I wish I will see him to ask what he’ll do differently from what the President, Muhammadu Buhari is doing today. That is my serious concern for him.”