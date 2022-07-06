John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed fears over the security of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, following the terrorists attack on Kuje Prisons.

Atiku said this in a tweet on his verified twitter handle @Atiku on Wednesday.

He said, “I am concerned and saddened by reports of the attack on Kuje Prison by suspected terrorists.

“My concern arises not only from the prospects of the escape of detained terrorists and hardened criminals but of its implications for the security of lives and property to residents of Abuja and its environs.

“ I wish to restate what I said to THISDAY Newspapers on Monday that our inability to enthrone a regime of law and order in which the arrest and prosecution of criminals will be made a priority as a deterrent to copycats is the reason why insecurity continues to fester in our country.”

Suspected terrorists stormed the correctional facility on Wednesday and freed over 400 hardened criminals and other inmates