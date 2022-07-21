By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state Police Command has apprehended one of the fleeing inmates of the recently attacked Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja.

The arrest of the inmate was made known in a statement issued Thursday in Makurdi by the Command and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Cathrine Anene for the Commissioner of Police.

The statement read, “On 19/7/2022 at about 3pm, information was received about one Ebube Igwe Jude; a fugitive who had arrived Makurdi as a result of Kuje jail break. Detectives deployed to investigate the case arrested him at George Akume way, Wurukum, Makurdi.

“During investigation, he confessed to have escaped from Kuje Correctional Center during the jail break. He stated further that he is an awaiting trial inmate, standing trial in a case of Culpable Homicide involving his girlfriend.

“The command has begun the processes to handover the escapee to the Nigeria Correctional Service for necessary actions.”