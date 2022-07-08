.

—Says some Boko Haram members were killed, others escaped with bullet wounds

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The federal government on Friday said that the terrorists who attacked the Correctional Centre, Kuje in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) succeeded because they had superior fire power and came in huge number.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, stated thos while briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the National Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said the security personnel deployed to the facility did their best to repell the attack but were subdued by the superior weaponry of the terrorists.

He said some of the assailants were killed, while some escaped with bullet wounds.

He also said that investigations were ongoing to unravel what went wrong that the terrorists were able to succeed in their dastardly operation.

Asked why the terrorists could not be stopped, he said: “You see, these kind of things, they happen and I want to assure you all those who are supposed to play a role in ensuring that the attack is neutralized did the best that they could to neutralize it.