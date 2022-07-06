…I took food to him in his beat before he was shot to death – Restauranteur

…He gave me N200 for offering in Church on Sunday’

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Some neighbours of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, personnel who paid the ultimate price during the attack on the medium security custodial Centre in Kuje, Abuja, have described his death as shocking and painful, adding that the officer’s passage was a monumental loss to all who knew him.

It was gathered that the slain security operative, who is simply identified as Officer Iliyasu by his neighbours, was attacked and shot to death in his beat, at the main entrance gate of the custodial centre, while on duty on Tuesday night.

Speaking with Vanguard , his neighbours recalled their last encounter with him shortly before he was killed by the terrorists.

A restauranteur, Mrs Solomon, who plies her food business behind the custodial Centre, said she took food to him at his beat shortly before he was killed.

According to her, “Iliyasu was a jolly good fellow. He was always happy and joyous. He had no problem with anyone I know.

“I served him last night (Tuesday) when he called me to bring food for him in his beat. We had a friendly talk. We were both happy and joyous as he told me his wife who came from Nasarawa to visit him early in the day had left. Little did he know it was going to be the last time he would see his wife who he is always fond of.

“During the attack, I couldn’t move. I hid in my house with my children. I didn’t come out. Unfortunately, I got the news of his demise this morning. I rush to his beat where I served him food and saw his blood spilled all over the place,” she said.

In the same vein, another neighbour who simply gave his name as Kubana, said Iliyasu was a devout man who encouraged him to quit smoking and drinking.

“I am pained and shocked. Oga Iliya, as I fondly call him, gave me N200 for offering in church last Sunday, which happened to be the first Sunday service of the month.

“He saw me going to church and asked where I was heading to. I playfully told him I was going nowhere, but into the bush so well dressed to defecate, and we laughed. He later gave me the money for offering and told me to quit some of the habits he wasn’t comfortable with.

“It is today after I learned of his unfortunate death that it began to dawn on me that God could have been trying to speak to me through him. I would take a while for me to get over his loss,” Kubana told Vanguard