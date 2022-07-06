.

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, expressed fears over the level of insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Atiku, whose concern was contained in a tweet on his verified twitter handle @Atiku, said: “I am concerned and saddened by reports of the attack on Kuje Prison by suspected terrorists.

“My concern arises not only from the prospects of the escape of detained terrorists and hardened criminals but also of its implications for the security of lives and property to residents of Abuja and its environs.

“I wish to restate what I said on Monday that our inability to enthrone a regime of law and order in which the arrest and prosecution of criminals will be made a priority as a deterrent to copycats is the reason insecurity continues to fester in our country.”