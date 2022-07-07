.

Efe Onodjae

The Department of State Services ,DSS has debunked report that its personnel was among inmates who escaped from the Kuje Correctional Centre in the Federal Capital Territory,FCT that was attacked by terrorists, Tuesday.

A statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, said, “ The said report alleged that one of the escaping inmates who “claimed to be a DSS personnel was apprehended by NCS operatives near Kwali after a chase. The report further stated that the so called DSS operative also claimed to be “carrying out a special mission in the forest”.

“The Service wishes to state that none of its personnel was involved in the escape episode. In fact, at the point of the attack on the prison, no DSS personnel was an inmate at the holding facility just as the claim of carrying out a special assignment was non-existent”.