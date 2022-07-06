By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Kogi State Immunization Officer, SIO, Mrs Apeh Ajuma has hailed the partnership between the state government and United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, on health programming, saying it is yielding desired results.

Ajuma spoke yesterday in Lokoja at the sideline of delivery of 35 units of Solar Direct Drive Medical Refrigerator for Vaccine Storage donated to Kogi State by UNICEF.

The SIO officer said UNICEF had contributed immensely to health issues in the state, called for sustained efforts.

According to her, “This year, through collaboration with UNICEF, the state successfully carried out Polio Response (OPR1, OPR11) and Covid19 vaccinations successful. The fueling of generator and burning of waste came in through the UNICEF channeled through the Primary Health Care Agency. Children under 5 were immunized against polio and the result was impactful.”