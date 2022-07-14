Compt. Swomen, right, showcasing some of the seizures, while members of his management team look on

By Eguono Odjegba

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Command have seized 2×40ft containers of imported mosquito coils and an additional container of shoes, falsely declared as woven paper filter and water closets, respectively.

KLT Customs Area Controller (CAC) Comptroller Hammi J. Swomen who disclosed above Thursday during a press briefing stated the command collected a total of N23.6 billion between January and June 2022.

According to the CAC, above figure is against the sum of N24.6 billion it raked in within the corresponding period of 2021; which he stated represents 38% increase.

Describing the first half of the year command’s revenue score sheet as a significant, Swomen said:

”From January to June 2022, the command recorded a significant monthly upsurge in the revenue generation profile aggregating to a total sum of N23.6 billion thereby surpassing the N14.6 billion generated from January to June 2021 with a surplus of 28,940,941,341.00.

” The figure represents a 38% increase in revenue collected in the first half of the year.”

While showing journalists round seizures the command made within the period under review, the customs area boss said:

“The command made seizures of 02 X 40ft containers laden with restricted/prohibited drugs such as cough syrup with codeine and Hyergra with a duty paid value of N212,775,950.00 within the period under review.

“The command also made seizures of 1 X 40ft container of 795 packages of prohibited footwear (falsely declared as water taps and closets); and 1 X 40ft container of 1,447 packages of prohibited mosquito coils and other items (falsely declared as non woven paper filter)”

He explained that the seized items have a DPV of N271,963,311.00, noting the items runs foul of item Nos, 22 and 17 respectively in schedule 3 of the Common External Tariff (CET).

The CAC informed that under his watch, the command reactivated one of the command’s moribund terminals known as OLIZ Bonded Terminal, even as he hinted of having applied for approval for the establishment of an Export Processing Terminal, to be able to cater for increased cargo throughput arising out of increase level of compliance, which he put at 75%.

While thanking the CG of Customs and his team for their uncommon support for the command, Swomen also commended sister agencies for their cooperation and synergy.

He attributed the sterling performance of the command’s first half year to regular engagement with stakeholders, which he said has witnessed enhanced conflict resolution and robust joint examination with designated agencies of government.

Comptroller Swomen also hinted that strategies are already in place to ensure that the second half of the year does not record lesser success.

He said measures in place to keep up the traction include utilization of risk management techniques and introduction of training programs for officers and men of the command on investigation, risk analysis, enforcement duties, CEMA, etc.

He listed challenges affecting it’s performances to include the following:

Slide in the exchange rate of the Naira against the US dollar; the continued constraints affecting the access and exit roads for cargoes; and the Russia/Ukraine adverse effects on trade/import and export.