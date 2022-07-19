By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Kidnappers in Osun have demanded the sum of N500,000 as ransom for a bread seller that was abducted on Monday morning.

The victim popularly called ‘gettin’ was abducted by unidentified gunmen at Ifawara while on distribution of bread with a car.

According to findings, the victim was abducted around 4am at the express road enroute Iwaraja in the state.

The kidnappers later same day sent message to the community requesting N5million ransom before he could be freed.

However, a resident in Ifewara, Wale Babatunde told Vanguard that the ransom has been reduced to N500,000 and the community has started contributing to ensure that it secure the victim’s release.

His words: “It is true ‘get in’ was kidnapped yesterday, his vehicle and merchandise, loafs of bread, was found on the road and later we received message of ransom to the tune of N5milliom.

However, the money has been reduced to N500,000 and we have started tasking one another to put the money together and secure his release”.

Also, the Osun police command, through its Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, has confirmed the incident.