A group, the Asiwaju Progressive Super Women, has expressed shock over the death of Chief (Mrs) Kemi Nelson, the Southwest Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who died last week after a brief illness at the age of 66.

In a statement signed by the leader of the group, Sen. Florence Ita-Giwa, it described the deceased as one who contributed immensely to the development of APC in Lagos State and all over Nigeria.

“It was shocking and sad, in fact, we are distraught by the sudden passing of our dedicated and loyal member and prominent politician and one of closest associates of Asiwaju Tinubu.

“We shall never forget her sacrifices for our party, she sacrificed her time and money for stabilization of our party in Lagos and indeed Nigeria. Her contribution to our party is almost second to none. She sowed in sweat, sadly, she died when it was time for her to reap the fruit of her labour.

‘’We’ll miss her contributions to the growth and development of our great party. She was a dedicated politician and a remarkable woman. She advocated and encouraged women participation in politics with great passion,

‘’Yeye as she was fondly called will never been forgotten for her commitment to the womenfolk and the downtrodden, we will all miss her, ” Ita-Giwa added.

Nelson was Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation during the tenure of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and served as the Women Leader of Lagos State Chapter of the APC and was later made the Southwest Women Leader of APC

She was the Executive Director of the Nigerian Insurance Social Trust Fund (NSTIF).

Ita-Giwa added that members of the group would honour the deceased by doubling their efforts at ensuring the victory of the APC in the forthcoming general elections, particularly, the presidential election of which Tinubu is the flag bearer of the APC.