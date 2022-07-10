.

By Ishola Balogun, Saudi Arabia

Another Nigerian pilgrim, Hasiya Aminu, from Kaduna State is dead.

The pilgrim died after she returned from the plains of Arafat, Friday evening.

Confirming the development, the Chief of Operations and Head of Nigerian Medical Team of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Dr Usman Galadima, said no cause had been ascertained for her death.

Pilgrims close to her in the tent said immediately she returned, she slept and passed on in her sleep.

Galadima however said that the family of Aminu has already been informed of her death and she would be buried according to Islamic rites.

Aminu is the second pilgrim to die during the 2022 Hajj operations.

Hajiya Aisha Ahmed from Keffi in Nasarawa State died also last week after a brief illness and was buried in Makkah.