…Urges opposition elements to build synergy in the state

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Coalition of Support Groups of Honourable Isah Ashiru Kudan in the 2019 General Elections, have advised him to pull out of the 2023 election contest and support a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Jonathan Asake,now aspiring to be the Kaduna State Governor on the platform of Labour Party( LP).

This was contained in a statement signed by Joel Garba, leader of the Coalition and Gideon Sardauna, the Secretary.

The Coalition said Hon.Asake ,President of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) and candidate of the Labour Party (LP) from southern part of the state, deserves to be supported to be the next governor of the state in 2023.

According to the statement, “the coalition is made up of Ashiru/Katung Youth Vanguard; Sarkin Bai Southern Kaduna Support Group, Ashiru/Katung Mobilization Network among others.”

The statement released in Kaduna on Friday, explained further that ” the numbers are not in favour of Hon. Isah Ashiru, so also the spirit and letters of our constitution, which encapsulate the Principle of Federal character.”

The group noted that ” it is the constitutional right of Ashiru to contest, but will be morally unjust for Zone One that has held unto power for Over 10 years out of the the 23 years since the Military returned power to civilians, thereby leaving Zone Two and Three to share the remaining 13 years, out of which Zone Three governed for barely two years; it is therefore fair and just for Zone Three Candidate to emerge as the governor in 2023.”

The group further states that, they recognize the fact that there are candidate across various parties, but their call for Ashiru to back out and support Asake is base on the fact that they worked for him in 2019, and were disappointed that he couldn’t win his Kudan Local Government, and as it stands today, nothing much has change, therefore, the need for someone from Zone 3 to try his luck.

On why they settled for Asake, the statement said Asake is the leader of Southern Kaduna People that are spread across at least 14 LGAs with population not less than 4.5 million persons and voting strength of almost 2 million.

“He is also an experienced politician who served as a Member of the House of Representatives, Interim Management Committee Chairman of Zangon Kataf LGA, a former lecturer among others which make him more than competent to lead the state.”

” He has proven himself to be a good manager of diversity and lover of humanity which he manifested in his unrelenting advocacy to end the Southern Kaduna killings”.

The group therefore called on lovers of Kaduna State to support Honourable Jonathan Asake for Governor, while prevailing on Honourable Isah Ashiru to step down in order to build synergy among the opposition elements in the state.

