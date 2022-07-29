.

By Biodun Busari

Two prominent Nollywood actors and members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, aka Agbogidi, have been reportedly abducted.

Director of Communications of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Monalisa Chinda disclosed this to newsmen on Friday.

Chinda, in the statement, said that the actors were reported missing after their family members confirmed they have not come back from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu state.

“The two members were suspected of having been kidnapped, which has increased fear amongst members about the safety of actors filming in the country.

“Because of this sad development, the National President of the Guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has instructed all Actors to avoid going to the outskirt of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety,” the statement read.

Mr Rollas also expressed shock while urging the security agencies to speed up investigations that would lead to their safe rescue.

He equally appealed to all members to pray for the safe return of the actors.

RELATED NEWS