The building

By Bose Adelaja

A three-storey building under construction has reportedly collapsed in Mushin area of Lagos.

However, nobody was reported trapped when the building went down at about 6.30pm.

It was gathered that the building, located at 17, Cardoso Street, off Martin Street, belonged to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Read Also: Building collapse: LASG maps out strategies to make building sector viable

The cause of the collapse could not be established at press time.

The Coordinator, Lagos State Territorial District, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident.

He said the personnel of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) were on ground at the time of this report.

It was learned that the rubbles will be cleared overnight.

Vanguard News