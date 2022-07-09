The Itsekiri host communities to Chevron’s Olero, Dibi, and Abiteye Fields, have shut down the company’s operations in Delta State, demanding basic amenities and the need to convert VTP 5 and VTP 6 trainees to staff.

The protesters, led by one Comrade Raymond Aderojo, began the shutdown this morning demanding Portable Drinking Water, Electricity, Health Care, review of undergraduate Scholarship, review of Community workers Salary, Employment for Graduates, Siting of the Vocational Training Center in Warri to resume the VTP Program and Conversion of VTP 5 and VTP 6 Trainees.