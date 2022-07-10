Gunmen, Sunday, abducted the wife of the General Manager of Imo State Zoological Garden and Wild Life Park, Nekede, Owerri West Local Government Area, Mrs. Elizabeth Abioye.

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen seized Mrs. Abioye at First Baptist Church, Wetheral Road, Owerri, where she had gone for evening service.

The source said the abductors stormed the church in a Sienna vehicle and whisked the woman away.

“The gunmen came with an ash-colour Sienna vehicle, forced the woman into the vehicle and zoomed off.

“The situation created pandemonium in the church, as worshippers ran shelter skelter”, the source stated.

The church is situated some metres away from the Owerri Police Area Command.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam had yet to respond to inquiry as at the time of filing this report.