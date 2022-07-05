By Prince Osuagwu

THE Chief Executive Officer of e-commerce platform, Jumia, Massimiliano Spalazzi has said that Jumia’s main aim of going into e-commerce business was rather to improve people’s lives with the aid of Internet, than making money from the commercial venture.

Spalazzi in an opening remarks at Jumia’s 10th year anniversary at the Eko Hotels, Lagos, noted that the business which started small, has assumed a larger-than life image just because it was centred around how to give people comfort.

He said: “It is a real pleasure to be celebrating our first 10 years anniversary. I am very proud and emotional about what we achieved all together. We started from a small house in Lekki and when we started, we didn’t know what would have happened next, but we knew very well what we wanted to achieve, which today still stands as the number one company value at Jumia – to improve people’s lives through the internet and enabling our partners, vendors and logistics agencies to do better and do more business together with customers.

“We are very proud of what we have built, thanks to our customers and employees. When we look at the next 10 years, we look with confidence. We want to focus more and more on customer needs and ensure we are adapting the market demands,” he added. Supporting Spalazzi’s viewpoint, Co-CEO and Founder, Jeremy Hodara, said: “Nigeria has always had a special place in the business of Jumia; this is where we started, and we always said if we can make it here, we can make it anywhere in Africa, which has proven true. With that in mind, we don’t take for granted where we are today. Ten years ago, no one believed e-commerce could work, but we are here today and what we have always been proud of at Jumia is that we are a marketplace.

We don’t do everything ourselves, we do it with our partners – we are not only proud of where Jumia is but where the entire ecosystem of e-commerce is in Nigeria.”

Also highlighting the contributions of Jumia to e-commerce growth and the Nigerian economy, Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Chinyere Almona, said: “It is great news that the coming of Jumia into Nigeria ten years ago, revolutionised and popularised e-commerce in Nigeria. The performance of Jumia which is hinged on the philosophy of quality service delivery and value for money has positioned the company in a leadership position and reference point within the industry. Your impact on the Nigerian economy is multidimensional and profound. Jumia is not only the largest e-commerce platform in Nigeria, but the most innovative providing trading opportunities for thousands of sellers to connect with millions of consumers in Africa. On a joyous note, I wish you a great 10 years ahead”.

Themed, ‘10 years together’, the anniversary event presented an opportunity for Jumia to host and honour its key stakeholders for playing a key role in shaping the e-commerce industry in Nigeria over the past decade.

Guests were taken down memory lane with a documentary which captured the rich history and far-reaching vision of the company from inception. In addition to this, three panel sessions were held featuring executives from partner/seller companies. Topics explored the future of the logistics’ sector in Nigeria, e-commerce as the future of retail in Nigeria and the evolution of payment systems.