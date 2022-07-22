By Innocent Anaba

A lawyer, Temilolu Adamolekun, has asked Justice Abimbola Awogboro of a Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, to recuse himself from an alleged N13 billion debt suit.

Alluding to loss of faith in the judge, Adamolekun urged the case file to be returned to the administrative judge for re-assignment to another judge.

The suit was filed by the plaintiffs/applicants, a new generation bank and Gbenga Akinde-Peters, Receiver/Manager of Stallion Nigeria Limited (In Receivership).

Five other firms, THP Limited, The Honda Place Limited, Connoiseur Investment Limited, Premium Seafoods Limited and Onward Fisheries Nigeria Limited are the defendants/respondents, while KPMG Advisory Services, KPMG, is a respondent.

The bank through Mr Adamolekun instituted the suit against T.H.P Limited and the four others in 2019 over the alleged N13billion debt owed by Stallion Nigeria Limited.

Adamolekun’s application, praying the judge to hand off the matter, followed the resumption of the hearing, yesterday.

The prayers, as contained in his motion on notice, are “An order that Justice Awogboro does recuse/disqualify himself from further adjudicating over this matter, the Applicant having lost confidence on the impartiality of His Lordship to determine this case.”