Since it’s launch in 2014, Jubna has been recognized in the MENA region as the most reliable platform for publishers and advertisers to meet their advertising and revenue goals through native ads. Since becoming the leader in native advertising in the Middle East and North Africa region where it has worked with over over 500 publishers, with an estimated 300 Million user reach and over 20 Billion recommendations, Jubna has decided to now channel some of its resources into Africa.

Jubna’s bet on Africa is made on the premise that over the next 5 years the African Internet will continue to stay resilient, coupled with private consumption, strong developer talent, investments in digital infrastructure, and new government policies and regulations will continue to drive growth.

In Q4 2021, Jubna began operations in Nigeria and they have proven to be one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing native ad networks. Since the company entered the Nigerian market it has partnered with top Nigerian publishers such as Guardian, Nigerian Tribune, Daily Post, The Sun, and more. Currently, the company serves its content recommendations to about 40% of internet web traffic in Nigeria through its network with a reach of 20 million monthly users in less than 10 months of operating in Nigeria.

Jubna’s growth can be attributed to its impressive technology stack in which the company has built advanced ad serving algorithms and audience interests machine learning modules. Feedback from many of the partners the company has worked with has shown that the native ad solution developed by Jubna has helped them achieve impressive results and new revenue streams.

Speaking more about Jubna’s venture into Africa starting from Nigeria, Basel Sayaf, the CEO of Jubna commented: “With our expansion into Africa, Jubna remains committed to providing publishers with the most user and website friendly monetization solutions to complement their conventional monetizations methods and create new revenue streams. At the same time, we aim to connect new advertisers & content promoters to leading publishers through our content recommendation platform.”

He also added: “Jubna opens the door to both small and large publishers to maximize their monetization and support their growth. We are also creating an opportunity for online sellers and brands to reach more premium users and help achieve business goals through more conversions and exposure.”

Building the right team to scale its operations in Africa is a huge priority for Jubna which is why their African efforts are backed by a team with many years of experience in marketing and technology in Africa. Marketing and Growth Manager Babajide Esho who leads the African further went on to say about their expansion plan ”We believe in our ability to be the number one native ads solution company in Africa and our growth over the last 10 months points to the fact that moving into the African market was the right choice for us. We have learned a lot since we started operating in Nigeria and we have a clear idea of what to improve our value proposition and how to create more exciting solutions for our partners.”

The growing number of Internet-based companies like Jubna operating from Africa definitely will only help to introduce more avenues for significant economic growth that will help create jobs, reduce poverty, and contribute to overcoming Africa’s future development challenges.

For more information on Jubna’s productS and services visit www.jubna.com/ng or send an email to [email protected]

RELATED NEWS