To build on the success of his biggest single, talented Afrobeat sensation, J’ray has given his sound a fresh boost with the release a beautiful music video on Friday, July 1.

The Amapiano tune has been well received by fans of the Texas-based singer and tech whiz since its release. It charted on Spotify and Apple music launching the artiste into new territories and stamping his footprints on Afrobeats world map. Dance as it names implies is the singer’s overture to music lovers to hit the dance floor.

Dance is now available for streaming on YouTube making it accessible to fans across the world. It also goes live on major satellite and terrestrial music channels putting in front of a wide array of audience across local and continental territories.

For J’ray, music was not by accident. He explained, “I was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria and by no means with a silver spoon. However, I was always surrounded by music growing up. I always found joy with it. My dad was heavily involved in the choir, through which I got to learn and play multiple instruments like the piano, guitar, and saxophone. Eventually, this led me to writing my own songs, though did not officially put out a song till 2017.”

Born Morojuoluwa Oke on May 1, 1996 in the cosmopolitan city Lagos, J’ray’s world view was shaped as a kid on the streets of the African city with the largest black people. The second in a family of four children, J’ray attended Badestay Nursery and Primary School, Lagos before transferring to Bizben International School, Lagos. His secondary school education was at Trinity International College, Mowe Ofada, Ogun State.

On how he combines music and tech, he disclosed, “The combination of music and tech is actually one that is not far-fetched because there is an underlying principle behind both, innovation. As a software engineer, I am constantly having to innovate, thinking outside the box and delivering to customers. The principle behind my music is exactly the same, being innovative with melodies, beats, and lyrics, constantly evolving my sound to please my fans. The most challenging aspect is finding a balance between both, a feat which I constantly improve on through better time management and effective prioritization.”

The journey to stardom began in 2018 for J’ray after he dropped a single “Spotlight” produced by one of Africa’s biggest producers, Kiddominant. He caught the attention of Atlanta-Based Record Label, Governor’s Media Group leading to his first record deal. Still under the imprimatur of the record label, he went on to drop other singles such as “Peperenpe” and “You.”

In the summer of 2019, J’ray collaborated with rapper SP Juice and producer Marphy Jay to put out a body of work “High Notes the EP” with an eponymous hit song. Other songs such as “Tonight”, “Bottles On me”, “Roll For Me”, and “Down Below.” In 2020, J’ray and Governors Media Group amicably parted ways, with J’ray dropping his first single as a solo, “Rock Bottom” in the early weeks of June, 2020. J’ray’s most recent release is a 5-track EP titled “UnJ’rayted” which dropped towards the end of 2021.