By Inaolaji Olayode

The world over, journalism is not a mere profession that can be consigned to the dustbin. The quota being contributed by the media/press in the advancement of a country is immense. It is not hyperbolic to stress that journalists are the light of the world; they are, indeed, painstakingly transforming our nation from obscurity to brightness through the dexterity of those writing and presentations.

For clarity, there is a need to lay emphasis on the meaning of journalism. According to Wikipedia, journalism is conceptualised as “the production and distribution of reports on the interaction of events, facts, ideas, and people that are the “news of the day” and that informs society to, at least, some degree”.

This profession ought to be valued more than gold but the reverse is the case in Nigeria. media or pressmen are seen as other something else. Those who enterprisingly venture into journalism should be thanked because it is one of the most treacherous professions I have ever known.

Journalists serve as the watchdogs of the government. Their primary role is the dissemination of information to Nigerians through print, broadcast, and social media.

Nigerians, in a democratic government, as against a military government, should enjoy the freedom of speech and expression. It is horrendous that this right is not fully enjoyed by the citizen as against the scholarly conceptualization of human rights as the right being enjoyed by the citizens.

In the newspaper, for instance, opinions, and suggestions that may bring progress to the country are presented. Writers and academics should not be lackadaisical in expressing their opinions Don’t let cowardice have a space in your heart.

I want to avail myself of this opportunity to express my profound encomia on those I am gaining from their fountain of knowledge and to correct and beseech the reading public to value journalists more than gold.