By Dennis Agbo

The Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, in the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu has raised an alarm that there was a subtle plot to cause chaos in the management of the hospital and return the institution to a former crisis state.

The hospital workers have, therefore, urged President Mohammadu Buhari, the Federal Ministry of Health, and the entire general public to disregard some negative propaganda allegedly sponsored by some unknown persons to discredit the present hospital administration under Prof. Monday Igwe.

Speaking to newsmen after a general meeting of the workers union, on Thursday, the leadership of JOHESU in the hospital led by its Chairman, Comrade Friday Oduburu, and Secretary Daniel Eze, the union said that with the good developments currently going on in the hospital, which they said they have not witnessed under previous regimes, there was no need for distractions coming from the enemies of progress.

“We want to state categorically that we don’t want to be taken back to Egypt. Those who are against the progress of the hospital should stop causing unnecessary crises and give peace a chance.

“The Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu, South East Nigeria has made tremendous progress under the present administration of Professor Monday Igwe as Medical Director and Chief Executive. Within the first four years of his administration, the fortune of the hospital has been turned around,” Oduburu stated.

The union leader disclosed that based on verifiable achievements, the workers in their meeting passed a vote of confidence on the Medical Director, Prof. Igwe, and urged him not to be distracted in the discharge of his duties by the activities of a few selfish and enemies of progress in the hospital.

According to JOHESU, the once elusive cordial working and peaceful environment in the hospital has been restored under Prof. Igwe’s administration, adding that service delivery to patients, which is our main reason for the hospital, has improved tremendously, resulting in the influx of patients to the hospital.

“Staff welfare has been taken as a priority by the present administration, no salary arrears, no promotion arrears, and staff training has become a regular occurrence to enhance productivity. Conversion of staff that had additional qualifications which was stalled by past administration has been addressed by the present administration.

“It is evident that Infrastructural development under Professor Igweh has improved the status of the hospital with the entire environment now glowing with new projects. Both patients and staff are now enjoying good facilities and a healthy environment. The entire premises have been lightened up while hospital wards have been renovated with new air conditioners installed for the comfort of patients.

“There are several other ongoing projects in the hospital including water reticulation, construction and equipping of radiological complex, renovation of male and female wards and procurement of a 20-bedded isolation unit all aimed at boosting service delivery.

“It is worthy of note that all these transformations being experienced under the present administration are made possible by the unflinching support being given to the Medical Director by the quality team of management and the entire workforce who are committed to moving the hospital to enviable heights,” Oduburu said.

