Multi-talented Nigerian artiste Ani Jeremiah Chukwuebuka, better known by his stage name Jeriq, ranks top ten on the Apple Music album chart (dated May 26), as ‘Billion Dollar Dream’ debuts in the top slot with all the tracks on the album charting on the naija top100songs.

The indigenous rapper previously topped the list with ‘East to West’ a collaborative set with Dremo in April 2021. BDD Album featuring Flavour , Psycho YP , Alpha P , Kofi Jamar & Dremo executive produced by Dr. Jayswaarg with finishing touches by insane chips and Sooflashy launches with 12 million total album streak in the first week of release according to soundgenie.

Having the title of biggest record in the country comes with no surprise, as Jeriq has been on a winning streak musically. “When it comes to the streets it’s sure bet that I am born to rule. No more in the street but I’m still number 1 in the hood .” Jeriq said about the album prior to its release.

“You know what I’m saying? Kids look at me like their hope. I know they tune in to my songs whenever they need motivation”.