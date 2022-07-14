By Olayinka Latona

POPULAR gospel singer, James Okon has come out with a new single titled, ‘I See Miracles.’

Okon who is also a senior pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, released ‘I See Miracle’ after few years of break from the gospel music scene.

The song directed by Stanley Ogene and recorded in Dallas Texas, United States of America is danceable fusion of Afropop and Makossa genres

According to Okon, the latest single enact in every listener in every believer the need to see miracles even as Jesus takes His place, as He has His way and as He manifests His glory in everyone’s life.

Concerning his new gift to the world, the founder of Lambano Music Ministry said: ” ‘I See Miracles’ is a prophetic praise song, a highly impactful and prophetic declaration song which every listener must be ready to dance his or her way into miracles, into victory, liberty and all-round joy.

” No matter the challenges in the world, I see miracles. Everyone that listens to this song should be expectant because they would be touched by God and their miracles will manifest”

“With this song, it is just impossible not to dance. Get ready to dance! Get ready to receive your miracles. It is a song for everybody and out on all major platforms and exclusively on AllBaze Music. Visit AllBaze.com to download it for free

Until recent times, Okon has released, ‘Winner Man’, I’m So Grateful”, Oluwa Is Involved”, “Greater Things”, Ese Baba” and others

The Gospel music crooner in past years also performed on grand stages at music festivals, at concerts and at major Gospel award ceremonies across the continents of the world alongside notable artistes.

Apart from being a certified and practising musician, James Uko Okon who also functions as an ordained pastor, as an organizer of music workshops, as a songwriter, as a vocal coach, as a youth empowerment tutor and as a music business consultant.

“I See Miracles” will be followed by its official music video which was recorded live at RCCG Grace Chapel, Grand Prairie – Dallas Texas.