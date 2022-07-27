By Prince Osuagwu,

Internet eXchange Point of Nigeria, IXPN has attracted more than 100 major global content and content distribution networks, Internet Service Providers, Mobile Network Operators, Financial and Educational Institutions, and other IP-Centric organizations at exchange

This is also as the gateway has generated peak traffic of over 300Gbps.



Chief Executive Officer of IXPN, Mr. Muhammed Rudman, said the milestone is worth celebrating as the company can boast of hosting all Mobile Network Operators, major network operators in Nigeria, as well as some of the largest Content Networks such as Facebook (Meta), Google, and Microsoft, among the networks peering at the exchange point. IXPN was designated as a West African regional exchange point by the African Union a few years ago.



According to Muhammed, reaching the 100-member mark demonstrates the IXPN’s broader reach and excellent service delivery. He added that IXPN has multiple locations across Nigeria, making its services easily accessible thereby allowing local service providers to save costs through peering.



He said: “In fact, we have recently seen an increase in connections from even international networks, indicating our commitment to providing excellent services with high availability” he said.



IXPN members’ surveys conducted over the years revealed an increase in the percentage of local traffic in Nigeria, with a recent report indicating that connected members are able to localize/domesticate more than 70 percent of their traffic through the exchange point.



With a single connection to any of the nine IXPN sites across Nigeria, the over 100 members currently connected to IXPN have direct access to each other. Five of the sites are in Lagos, with one each in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Kano. The Lagos POPs are all interconnected via high-capacity links and connect to the POPs in the other four cities in an effort to extend connectivity to the unserved and underserved regions in the country.