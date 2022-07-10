The protest against Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL by Itsekiri host communities to Chevron’s Olero, Dibi, and Abiteye Fields, entered day 2 today, with the protesters claiming that soldiers purportedly sent to address the situation yesterday, left after talking to them.

The protesters began the obstruction of the company’s operations in Delta State yesterday, over demands for basic amenities and the need to convert VTP 5 and VTP 6 trainees to staff.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday Comrade Raymond Aderojo leader of the protester said all they are asking for is Portable drinking water, electricity, health care, Conversion of VTP5/OTP2 and VTP6 Trainees, a review of undergraduate Scholarship, a review of Community workers’ Salary, Employment for Graduates, Sitting of the Vocational Training Center in Warri to resume the VTP Program, relocation of Chevron Operational Headquarters to the Warri Kingdom.

Recall an official of Chevron Nigeria Limited, who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, stated: ” I understand, there is a protest by some Dibi and Olero communities over water, etc. There is no shutdown. The issues are being resolved. Unfortunately, they are burning the late Itsekiri RDC chairman today.”