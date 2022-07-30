.

As palpable fears of terrorists attacks continue to rise in the country, many have blamed the sad situation on the poorly equipped Nigerian security forces.

A serving army captain, who spoke to Saturday Vanguard under the condition of anonymity, described the ambush against the presidential guards brigade as sad, adding that it was avoidable if the military high command had woken up to the reality of a country and executed better operational planning.

“The recent attack on troops of the 102 guards was depressing. However, it could have been avoided. The unfortunate incident simply showed poor operational planning at all levels (of the security structure),” he said.

Admitting operational failure, the top brass of the nation’s Armed Forces, during Thursday’s National Security Council meeting assured President Muhammadu Buhari of adopting a new strategy to deal with terrorists and bandits who wreak havoc across the country.

Meanwhile, the army captain blamed the recent acceleration of the spate of audacious terrorism, banditry and kidnappings around the Federal Capital Territory on corruption within the circles of government and the military high command.

According to him, “The lack of political will to curb the menace and also the lack of commitment from the military high command are responsible for the recent acceleration of attacks by terrorists. Insecurity has become a big business in Nigeria.

“We can’t shy away from the fact that the nation has not overcome the challenge of mismanagement of the huge budgetary allocations to security. Most of the funds find their way to private pockets.”

The source pointed out that the Federal Government should allow the military to take the fight to the terrorists, stressing that the security agencies should be allowed to flush the terrorists out of Nigeria’s forests and border territories.

According to him, a state must have control over every inch of its own territory.

Frustrated by the situation, he said: “The government negotiates with the terrorists, sending delegates to discuss with them (in the forests). The most annoying part is giving them amnesty without asking them to disarm. In some places, soldiers are asked not to attack them (terrorists).”

On the other hand, embarrassed by the attack on the presidential guards brigade while they were returning from the Nigerian Law School in Bwari Area Council, the military killed over 30 terrorists the next day.

The military operation conducted by troops of 7 Guards Battalion and 167 Special Forces Battalion in conjunction with the air component of “Operation Whirl Punch” successfully cleared Kawu and Ido villages, neutralising the terrorists and destroying their enclave and hideout.

They also recovered six motorcycles, two AK47 rifles, and one fully loaded LMG magazine amongst others during mop-up.

Nevertheless, the announcement of the successful operation on Thursday coincided with another bloody clash between the military and the terrorists who attempted to breach the security near the Zuma Rock checkpoint along the Kaduna – Abuja highway around the country.

Early Friday morning, threats of attacks on FCT residents allegedly coming from the terrorists began to circulate via WhatsApp, prompting the police to release the Police District Contacts in all the districts of Abuja to the public through the same platform.

One of such threats reads, “No stop and search. Attention!!! Remember we warned you. Tomorrow, Friday is the D-Day.”

