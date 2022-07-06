Katsina Emirate Council has announced the suspension of durbar during the Eid-el-Kabir festivity on Saturday.

The suspension was announced in a statement issued yesterday in Katsina, by the Council’s Assistant Secretary, Sule Mamman-Dee.

He said the suspension was due to the current security situation in the state.

According to Mamman-Dee, the Emir, Abdulmumini Kabir-Usman, expressed deep concern over the security situation in parts of the emirate and said he would only attend the Eid prayers on Saturday.

He explained that the Emir advised Muslims to continue to pray for the return of peace to the state and country in general.

The durbar festival dates back to hundreds of years and involve the display of horse riding skills by districts and nobility households, who pay homage to the Emir on Eid day, known in Katsina as `Hawan Daushe’.

The Emir on his part leads a contingent of members of the Emirate Council, district and village heads in a procession of horses, known as `Hawan Bariki’, to pay homage to the state governor, a day after the Eid.

Similarly, the spokesperson of Daura Emirate Council in the state, Usman Ibrahim said the council has also suspended the Sallah durbar across the emirate.

According to Ibrahim, the Emir, Faruk Umar-Faruk has directed all the district heads under the emirate to perform their Eid-El Kabir prayers in their domains.

Ibrahim said the Emir equally called on prospective pilgrims to pray for the peace and well-being of the state and the country.