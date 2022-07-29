The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the sudden closure of all the Government public schools operating in Abuja because of the threats from terrorists groomed by Fulani people to take over Abuja and entire Nigeria; IPOB therefore demand immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS dungeon in Abuja by Nigeria government and her compromised DSS.

We are a reminding Nigeria and her Security Agencies that the world through UN Right group has mandated for unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi KANU and the appropriate compensation paid to him without delay because he committed no crime against Nigeria and her sovereignty.

The UN Group warned that if anything untoward happens to him it will be disastrous to Nigeria, and IPOB is ready to carry this order to the letter.



We are advising Fulani terrorists government of Nigeria to urgently release Mazi Nnamdi KANU unconditionally before their planned jihad in Abuja. We are monitoring them and the shenanigans they are playing with their terrorist collaborators to take over the government. IPOB is neither bothered nor interested in the plan of the terrorists to overrun the Nigeria government which we have rejected, our concern is the safety of our leader. We therefore, demand that the Nigeria government must release the leader of IPOB now because he committed no crime as enunciated by the UN Right group.

As Nigeria is closing schools, businesses, and other activities because of fulani terrorists threat to attack Abuja, it clearly shows that Abuja is no longer safe for people to live. Hence our unequivocal demand for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi KANU before anything happens to him. We demand prompt and complete implementation of the UN directives concerning Mazi Nnamdi KANU.

Binta Nyako and her jurists should know that Mazi Nnamdi KANU’s life is in danger while being detained in DSS custody Abuja. Again, she should know that these terrorists attacked Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, War Training College Jaji in Kaduna, Kuje Prisons Abuja and other security facilities in Abuja, therefore DSS facility is not immune to attack by these state sponsored terrorists.

Our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU should be released unconditionally and immediately because if anything untoward happens to him fulani government and their generations will continue to pay a heavy price.

The Nigeria Government and its compromised security agencies must understand that danger is coming from their brothers whom they groomed to ravage and pillage the country.

We pity those Igbo leaders and politicians who commit crimes in Igboland and ran to Abuja thinking that nothing will happen. The narratives has changed and they will run to Lagos but Lagos will not be safe for them, then they will come back home soon and answer questions unless they run to abroad. One day all the evil and killer politicians from BIAFRA land will be held to account, and only the good ones will walk as free men and women.

This is opportunity to make peace with your people because danger is approaching to Nigeria soon, the country has collapse.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB

RELATED NEWS