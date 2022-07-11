By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—FORMER Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and Defence Headquarters, DHQ, were weekend locked in a war of words over the high level of insecurity in the country, especially last week’s invasion of Kuje Prisons in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, by the Islamic State of West Africa, ISWAP.

While the former minister asked the military high command to admit failure in its handling of Nigeria’s security, insisting that the military has not lived up to its expectations of providing security in the country, DHQ slammed Fani-Kayode for accusing the military of complicity during the Abuja-Kaduna train and Kuje Prisons’ attacks.

Fani-Kayode, whose position was contained in a statement, yesterday, in reaction to the Defence Headquarters, DHQ’s response to his earlier statement flaying the military’s inability to avert last Tuesday’s night attack on Kuje Medium Prisons by a group of some terrorists, reminded the DHQ that he and other Nigerians of good will stood firm to criticise the military when it annulled the June 12 presidential election and held on to power.

According to him, the bravery with which they carried out the voluntary task has not eroded them.

He said: “They mentioned my so-called ‘antecedents’, so let me say this: if they knew anything about my real antecedents, they will appreciate the fact that attempting to threaten or intimidate me into not pointing out and exposing their abysmal failures can never work.

“It is not by issuing angry and nonsensical press statements to members of the public and concerned Nigerians and it is not by feigning affection for the families of the victims of your own incompetence and all those dear and gallant souls that we have lost.

“Nigerians are also utterly disgusted at the disdain and contempt with which they carry out their duties and their utter insensitivity to the plight of their own soldiers and the concerns of our people.’’

Fani-Kayode speaking ignorantly—DHQ

Replying Fani-Kayode in a statement, Defence Headquarters slammed him for accusing the military of complicity during the Abuja-Kaduna train and Kuje Custodial Centre attacks.

In a statement Saturday night, Director, Defence Information, Major-General Jimmy Akpor, described as laughable the allegations that the military withdrew its personnel from Kuje Prisons, saying Fani-Kayode was ignorant of whose responsibility it was to guard prisons.

The statement read: “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to a video produced by Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, wherein he made wild and unsubstantiated allegations against the Armed Forces of Nigeria, regarding the recent spate of terrorist attacks particularly the attack of the prison in Kuje, Abuja on July 5, 2022.

“Ordinarily, the video and its maker would have been ignored, considering the antecedents of the person behind it as a known rabble-rouser.

‘’However, in the interest of members of the public who might be misled by the deliberate falsehood and the sensibilities of service personnel and their families, who have been paying dearly to keep Nigerians safe, it has become urgent to respond to the video currently circulating on social media.

“Among other allegations, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode claimed that the Department of State Service informed the military about the impending attack on Kuje Prisons and even the previous attack on the Kaduna-Abuja rail service.

‘’He also claimed that soldiers were withdrawn shortly before the prison attack. In all these allegations, Mr Kayode is merely playing to the gallery. He is not in any position to know whether the DSS notified the military of any attack or not.

‘’It may not be impossible that such a claim is part of a calculated attempt to cause division and rivalry amongst all government agencies that have been working collaboratively in addressing issues of insecurity in the country.

“The claim that soldiers were withdrawn from the Kuje Prisons before the attack is laughable. It is sad that Mr Kayode is ignorant of whose responsibility it to guard prison.”

The DHQ noted that Fani-Kayode’s comments on Shiroro terrorists’ attack, which resulted in the unfortunate death of some soldiers, policemen and members of the public, was an attempt to smear the military and create bad blood between service personnel and the military high command.

It also asked the former minister to refresh himself on the constitutional roles of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, saying that the Nigerian Armed Forces had toiled to sustain and nurture the nation’s democracy.

“This is, indeed, a difficult time for the Armed Forces of Nigeria and Nigerians as a whole. It is not time for attention-seeking individuals to cause needless distractions. ‘’Members of the public are, therefore, urged to ignore Mr Femi Fani-Kayode and continue to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities promptly to law enforcement agencies,” DHQ stated.