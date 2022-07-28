Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says the state government has concluded plans to launch a resident identification card for residents to tackle insecurity in the state.

Obaseki made the announcement at the Edo North Security Council Meeting held in Auchi, Administrative Headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo on Thursday.

According to the governor, all persons residing in Edo will be registered and given an identity card which will be linked to their Bank Verification Number (BVN) for proper identification.

He said that the idea to launch the resident identity card became imperative due to the growing trend of insecurity in the state.

“We are launching Edo State Resident Identity Card for people living in the state and for those who want to stay in Edo.

“Residents of the state must have identity cards and the identification cards will be link to their BVN.

“This idea is for us to identify those living in Edo and to be able to deal with the security challenge in the state,” he said.

Obaseki said that security had now become its administration priority, adding that the government was ready to deal decisively with insecurity in the state.

“Government purpose is to protect its people and when any government fails to perform that function, it is a failed government

“This Edo North security counciil meeting is a follow up to the meeting organised by the Acting Gov of Edo, Philip Shaibu while I was on vacation.

“So this expanded meeting is to let you know what we have done and hear from you,” he said.

Obaseki tasked the heads of local government administration to hold weekly security council meeting and reports their activities to the state security council.

The governor disclosed that the state government would soon commenced the enforcement of the anti-grazing law by August, registration of motorcycles and tricycle riders, markets and motor parks in the state.

He added that combing of bushes by the local vigilantes and hunters was yielding positive results and assured them of adequate training and empowerment in order to discharge their duties effectively.

“We are going to integrate vigilantes into our state security architecture and any vigilante group that is not registered will be disbanded.

“By Aug. 5, all these people, we must have their phone numbers and their photographs and we have agreed to provide them additional logistics and renumeration will be offered to members of the vigilante,” he said.

Some traditional rulers who spoke at the meeting commended the state government for the initiative and for being proactive to security matters.

They appealed to the government to come up with a welfare package for the local vigilantes and hunters across the state. (NAN)

