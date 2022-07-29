.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) His Eminence Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, has expressed worry over the deteriorating security situation in the country.

He, however, stated that the apex Christian body was keen on a divine intervention in the country’s efforts to overcome its security challenges.

Okoh said this while fielding questions from journalists after the final activities marking the successful leadership transition in CAN held in Abuja on Friday

He said, “Insecurity is a common concern for all of us, but as Christians we will continue to remain confident in the fact that we still have the presence of God who is in charge and has an interest and rules in the affairs of men.

“We believe God will prosper our efforts and those of genuine officers and security agents who are working day-to-day to see that there’s peace in Nigeria.”

Nonetheless, the Archbishop called on Nigerians to contribute to the task of nation building, noting that it was one of the cardinal missions of CAN

According to him, the masses need to also contribute their quota in transforming the church, the society and the nation better than they meet them so that we can have a society where no man is oppressed.

Earlier, during the programme, the CAN President urged Christians not to relent in praying for the restoration of the nation’s glory, saying that God was aware of the several challenges confronting the nation.

“If not for God, the situation in Nigeria would have gone worst. The Bible says we should continue praying for God hears our prayer and there will be a total turn around one day. We need to stand in the gap always.

“We thank God for the Christians that have been interceding so that our joy will be full as a nation. If not for God Nigeria would have been in a shambles.”

Okoh maintained that CAN would remain politically neutral while concentrating on praying for God’s interference in the affairs of the country and rendering physical and spiritual assistance where required in the country.

RELATED NEWS