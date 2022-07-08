By Adeola Badru

The immediate-past Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Oyo State, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, has said the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, remained committed to the timelines for the conduct of the next general elections despite prevailing security challenges in the country.

He gave the assurance, on Friday in Ibadan, during his key-note address at the 15th anniversary celebration of the first Ibadan-based private radio station, Splash 105.5 FM, Ibadan and the 83rd birthday celebration of founder of the radio station who is also the Ekaarun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Adebayo Akande, held at the Trenchard Hall of the University of Ibadan.

Agboke, who disclosed that all steps that would promote the integrity of the electoral process and inspire voters’ confidence were being taken, however identified security threats as a big encumbrance.

Speaking on the lecture titled: “The 2023 General Elections, The Stakeholders, and INEC Preparations: The Case of Oyo State,” the former Oyo REC said with the cooperation of relevant security agencies and the vigilance of all stakeholders, the security challenge would be surmounted and the elections would be conducted, unhindered.

He appealed to prospective voters who participated in the Continuous Voters Registration to pick their Permanent Voters Cards ahead of next general elections.

“INEC started the preparation for the 2023 general elections immediately after the conclusion of the 2019 general elections. This was followed by the various off season elections conducted in Kogi State, Edo State, Bayelsa State, Ondo State, Anambra State and just recently Ekiti States, with few other bye elections,” Agboke said.

Towards conducting a free and fair election in Oyo State in 2023, he appealed to residents to be on the same page with with commission, urging them to hold the stake tightly and objectively according to the rules and guidelines laid down by the commission.

While stating the number of uncollected Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs in the state, Agboke said there are 2,934,107 registered voters in the state, going by the last 2019 general elections.

He added that the state has 78,420 registrants that completed the registration during stipulated periods, but there were only 45,187 valid registration out of it all.

“Thereafter, the commission converted additional 1,607 polling units to the initial 4,783 polling units making a total of 6,390 polling units in the state.”

“Out of the 33 local governments in the state, Ibadan North Local Government has the highest number of 77,308 uncollected PVCs, while Atisbo Local Government has the lowest number of 2,227 uncollected PVCs out of the total number of 753,044 uncollected PVCs in the state.”

“PVC is key to the participation of any voter in the upcoming election. The current voting system is such that without the PVC, no electorate shall be allowed to to vote under any condition.”

“It is no more news that INEC has phased out the use of Smart Card Reader and the use of incident forms. This is to ensure sanctity and the originality of the results of the elections,” Agboke explained.

He, then, appealed to the state government to set aside a day as a work free day, not just for the registration of the eligible registrants, but for the collection of the Permanent Voters Cards by the civil servants at the INEC’s offices in the 33 local government areas of the state.

Agboke explained that the public holiday would equally discourage voters apathy, and assured the people that the country’s electoral processes have undergone necessary transformation that would enable the people’s vote count, especially with the introduction of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and quick update of results on INEC portal which has begun to revolutionise democratic system.

Earlier in his address, the chairman of the event, Professor Femi Bamiro, listed some obstacles in the previous electoral dispensations and charged necessary stakeholders to ensure they deliver on their mandate to the people as any disruption or lack of trust from them might portend grave dangers to the process.

Chief Adebayo Akande, in his address of welcome, which was delivered by his wife, Chief Mrs Onikepo Akande, the Iyalode Iyaloja of Ibadan, acknowledged that the story of Splash FM has been that of audacity, defying the odds which consequently opened up the frontiers for other private radio stations in the state.

In his remarks, the General Manager Operations, of the station, Mr. Tunde Olawuwo emphasized that the various brands of West Midlands Communications, which included Splash FM and Lagelu FM would not relent in their commitment of championing the courses that would deepened civil and political enlightenment.