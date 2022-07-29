By Olayinka Ajayi

The Independent Electoral Commission INEC, has debunked claims of miscreants carting away INEC Voter Enrollment Devices, IVEDs, in Surulere part of Lagos State.

In a statement, INEC, Resident Electoral Commissioner, in Lagos, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje declared that: “The false video posted by one Amb. Princess Okogie Idimudia alleging that Hoodlums invaded one St. Bridgette Catholic Church, Surulere Lagos State carried away registration machines meant to registration of voters at the Church on July 29, 2022 was a needless distraction.

” The office has investigated and found that it is no true as no INEC Voter Enrollment Devices machine was deployed to the said Church on July 29, 2022.

Adding that: ” For avoidance of doubt, the Commission does not use worship centers premises for registration and all the IEVDs deployed to different continuous Voters Registration Centres across Lagos State are all intact and are still being used at the time of issuing the statement”.

The commission urged Nigerians to ignore the fake video as INEC is working to register eligible voters to the said closing date on July 31, 2022.

