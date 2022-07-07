By Fortune Eromosele

The All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency in the 2023 elections, Ikenna Obumneme Iyiegbu has urged his people to support the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo to succeed.

Ikenna stated this on Wednesday when he played host to some Journalists in his country home.

According to him, Governor Soludo has performed creditably well within this short period of being Governor, and that he deserves the support of everyone from Idemili.

He said, “He (Soludo) is building on the legacies of his predecessors, and as team members of progress in the administration, we are joining hands with him to succeed.

“In my capacity as the candidate of APGA, I have to continue to contribute immensely in affecting the lives of people in my community and Anambra State in general.

“A lot is demanded of us as candidates of the party, so, at all times, we must show capacity, because even the Bible says that he who is faithful in little, will be faithful in bigger ones.

“Soludo is the Leader of APGA in Anambra State, so, we must join hands and encourage him to succeed in his administration, Ikenna said.”

