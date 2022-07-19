.

From left to right- Hon. Stephen Idehenre. Prince (Dr.) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho SAN, Alhaji Musa Abdulkarim and Mr. Owen Okperigho at the Reception held to celebrate the graduation of Okakuro Don Blessing Emuerhi Ovbiye from the Oba Erediauwa College of Law Igbinedion University Okada on Saturday July 16, 2022.

The Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University Okada, Professor Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye Ph.D FAS, has disclosed that the institution has graduated over 3000 law graduates who are practicing successfully around the world, as well as producing the first graduate of a private university to bag first class at the Nigerian law school.

He disclosed this at the institution’s 19th Valedictory ceremony of graduates’ of the 2021/2022 academic session.

Prof. Ezemonye who described achievement in the law profession, said the university’s college of law has had full accreditation since inception by the relevant academic and professional bodies.

He charged the valedictorians to continue to blaze the trail the world over. “ as it stands, the university has equipped you sufficiently well with knowledge and skills to face the future with confidence. Therefore, the challenge before you, the graduating law students, is to go to the law school not only to replicate and surpass your performance at the college, but also stand out from the crowd as your predecessors have done.”

In the same vein, the guest speaker of the event, prince (Dr) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, SAN, In his address titled “Life Choices for a would-be legal practioner- keeping an open mind”, described the life of the average lawyer.

Okakuro Don Blessing Emuerhi Ovbiye, (2nd right) President of the Law Students Association (Lawsa) receives award from the Vice Chancellor, Professor Lawrence Ezemonye, PhD, FAS, (middle) at the 2022 Graduating Class of the Oba Erediauwa College of Law Igbinedion University Okada on Saturday July 16, 2022, as Dr. Charles Ochem (extremely left), the Guest Lecturer, Prince (Dr.) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho SAN, (2nd left) and HRH Johnson Egbo, The Ovie of Emede Kingdom who also graduated look on with admiration.

According to him, “ Lawyers are confronted with a unique challenge of both adding positive value to the society by using their daily professional exertions as instruments of so-called social engineering, and passively, by being seen to be above-board in all their interactions and engagements, either professional or otherwise. In other words, they are expected to be both Saints and Warriors. Whether this is feasible or, even humanly possible, is moot. Suffice it to say, that the verdict for failure (particularly in respect of the former) has always been harsh.

Whether this has proved to be enough to deter deviant (or unprofessional) behavior is an open question. The same, arguably, is the case with the latter (sentinels and guardians of our common values). To what extent will you keep faith with that high ideal? Will you live up to expectations? It is up to you. Just ensure that whatever choices you make for actualizing your career as a Legal Practitioner, you are guided by the right values, topmost of which is our professional ethics. You breach them at your peril.”

Vice-Chancellor Igbinedion University Okada, Professor Lawrence Ezemonye, PhD, FAS (3rd from right) receives, Prince (Dr.) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho SAN (3rd from left) the Guest Lecturer at the Valedictory/Public Lecture of the Oba Erediauwa College of Law 2022 Graduating Class of Igbinedion University Okada. Others from left to right are Dr. Lucky Tijani Abdulsalami, University Liberian; Professor Osaretin George Izevbuwa, PhD, FNIC, Dean College of Law; Friday Benji Bakare, Esq, FCIA, University Registrar and Mr. Emmanuel E. Imafidon, FCA, ACTI, University Bursar

Present at the event were, His excellency, Chief Dr. Ali Odefa, The National vice chairman PDP South-East zone, Rt.Hon. Anayo Edwin, member Federal House of Representatives, Ebonyi State, Hon. (Barr) lol Ade victor Akiajo, Member representing ilaje federal constituency Ondo state, Hon. Stephen Idehenre, Honorable commissioner Edo state ministry of Agriculture & Food security.